L.A. Clippers' forward Matt Barnes (L) pushes Minnesota Timberwolves' center Greg Stiemsma during the first half of their NBA basketball game in the Target Center in Minneapolis, January 30, 2013. Barnes was ejected from the game after the altercation. REUTERS/Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers forward Matt Barnes has been suspended one game without pay for striking Greg Stiemsma of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the neck, the NBA said on Friday.

The incident occurred during the second quarter of the Clippers’ 96-90 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Barnes will serve his suspension on Friday night when the Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors.