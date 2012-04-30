Clippers' lose Butler to broken hand for 4-6 weeks

Los Angeles Clippers forward Caron Butler (C) looses the ball as he drives the lane on Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Kidd (R) while guard Jason Terry watches during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Dallas, Texas February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed a stunning come-from-behind victory over Memphis in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday but it came at a high price as forward Caron Butler suffered a broken left hand and could miss 4-6 weeks.

The 32-year-old got his hand caught in the jersey of the Grizzlies’ Rudy Gay during the third quarter and eventually left the game.

“I was able to keep playing but once I got subbed out I felt the throbbing,” Butler told reporters after the Clippers fought back from a 27-point deficit to beat Memphis.

“I went and got an X-ray and noticed that I had a fracture.”

Butler, who finished with 12 points. His absence will leave a young Clippers team without one of their few proven playoff performers.