Clippers' lose Butler to broken hand for 4-6 weeks

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed a stunning come-from-behind victory over Memphis in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday but it came at a high price as forward Caron Butler suffered a broken left hand and could miss 4-6 weeks.
The 32-year-old got his hand caught in the jersey of the Grizzlies’ Rudy Gay during the third quarter and eventually left the game.
“I was able to keep playing but once I got subbed out I felt the throbbing,” Butler told reporters after the Clippers fought back from a 27-point deficit to beat Memphis.
“I went and got an X-ray and noticed that I had a fracture.”
Butler, who finished with 12 points. His absence will leave a young Clippers team without one of their few proven playoff performers.
