Garnett signs on as Clippers consultant

Feb 25, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) smiles and waves to fans in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Retired NBA center Kevin Garnett has been hired by the Los Angeles Clippers as a consultant to work with the team's big men like center DeAndre Jordan and forward Blake Griffin, the team said on Tuesday.

Garnett, 40, spent time with the Clippers during a recent training camp, having retired from the NBA before the beginning of the season.

"I think when he's here, it's important for our bigs to take advantage of him being out here on the floor, because he brings so much to the table and has so much to offer for the game of basketball," Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson told reporters.

Garnett retired after a 21-year career that featured 15 All Star appearances.

His ties to the Clippers stem from his relationship with head coach Doc Rivers, who guided Garnett for six seasons in Boston, winning the 2007-08 NBA title.