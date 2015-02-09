FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clippers' Griffin set for surgery, out indefinitely
February 9, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Clippers' Griffin set for surgery, out indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) shoots against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Blake Griffin will undergo surgery for a staph infection on his right elbow and will be sidelined indefinitely, the National Basketball Association team announced on Sunday.

Griffin will have the surgery on Monday and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, a major blow to the Clippers.

“They’re not even sure what antibiotics you give him yet. It could be a while,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters.

Portland guard Damian Lillard has been named as Griffin’s replacement in the All-Star Game next Sunday in New York.

Griffin is the Clippers’ leading scorer with 22.5 points per game and also averages 7.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.1 assists.

The five-time All-Star’s absence from the Clippers (33-19) will bring uncertainty to a team that has lost four straight games and is fighting for a playoff position in the tough Western Conference.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
