Clippers suspend Griffin four games for punching incident

Dec 19, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) is defended by Houston Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas (20) in the second half at Toyota Center. Rockets won 107 to 97. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Clippers have suspended forward Blake Griffin four games and will withhold his pay for an additional contest for punching an equipment manager last month, the NBA team said on Tuesday.

The Clippers said the Jan. 23 incident in Toronto, which left the five-time All-Star with a broken hand and was expected to keep him sidelined four to six weeks, has no place in its organization.

“Blake is remorseful and has apologized for his actions,” the Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and head coach Doc Rivers said in a joint statement.

“He understands his actions have consequences, and is eager to get back to work with his teammates, the organization and Clipper Nation which starts immediately with rehab, appearances and attendance at games.”

The Clippers, who revealed that the NBA assisted them in setting Griffin’s punishment, also said they will donate the salary from the five games Griffin will miss to charities focused on disadvantaged youth in Los Angeles.

At his request, the team also said Blake, who was selected by the Clippers with the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, requested to spend time with the charities.

Griffin, 26, is averaging 23.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season but has not played since Christmas Day because of a partially torn left quadriceps tendon.