Clippers rebound with big win over Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin reacts on the bench as the Clippers trail the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Clippers registered a comprehensive 107-94 win over the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center on Saturday to rebound from their thrashing at the hands of San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Humbled 116-90 at home to the Spurs last time out, the Clippers redeemed themselves in front of their fans with the clinical win over Utah, pulling away with a big third quarter.

Los Angeles led by two at the half but outscored their opponents 36-20 in the third to destroy the game as a contest with Blake Griffin, Caron Butler and Lamar Odom leading the way.

“Third quarter, we got into it defensively a little bit, got some stops so we were more aggressive and did a much better job with points in the paint and just our overall effort,” Clippers coach Vinny Del Negro told reporters.

Griffin and Odom scored 18 points each while Butler put away a team high 21 points of his own along with five rebounds.

“I‘m just staying with it, looking for my offense. Just trying to play through whatever I‘m going through and just letting the game come to me,” Odom said of his performance from the bench.

The win moved the Clippers to 40-18 on the year, keeping them in control on top of the Pacific Division.

It also ensured a four-game season sweep of the Jazz for the first time since 1978-79.

The Jazz dropped to 31-25 but remain in the playoff zone as the seventh best team in the Western Conference.