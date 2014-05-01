FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA panel agrees to act swiftly on attempted ouster of Clippers owner
May 1, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

NBA panel agrees to act swiftly on attempted ouster of Clippers owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling is seen among people standing in line for the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A National Basketball Association Board of Governors panel of 10 team owners or their proxies unanimously agreed on Thursday to proceed “as expeditiously as possible” with the league’s attempt to oust Donald Sterling as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA said.

The decision, reached during a conference call of the board’s advisory finance committee, came two days after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned Sterling from pro basketball for racist comments and called on Sterling’s 29 fellow team owners to force a sale of the Clippers.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

