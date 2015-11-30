Griffin powers Clippers to win over Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) reacts as he got hit in the head in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Forward Blake Griffin had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to 107-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Point guard Chris Paul scored 20 points and recorded nine assists as the Clippers (9-8) posted their 13th straight win over the Timberwolves. Guard J.J. Redick scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half.

Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, guard Zack LaVine added 18 points and seven assists and center Karl-Anthony Towns registered 17 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota (8-9), who had their season-high three game winning streak snapped.

Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio sat out his second consecutive game with a sore left ankle.

Two free throws by Wiggins pulled Minnesota within 88-83 with 4:03 left in the contest, but a three-pointer by Redick, a baseline jumper by Paul and a three-point play by Griffin increased the margin to 96-83 with 2:42 remaining.

The Timberwolves started to intentionally foul Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who converted three of eight free throws during the stretch and only three of 12 overall.

A turnaround jumper by forward Gorgui Dieng sliced the gap to 101-95 with 1:10 left, but Minnesota got no closer as Paul scored six points in the final minute.