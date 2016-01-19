Redick shines from downtown as Clippers ground Rockets

Jan 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) and guard Jamal Crawford (11) celebrate during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Rockers 140-132 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Guard J.J. Redick set a franchise record with nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 40 points as the Los Angeles Clippers held on for a 140-132 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on Monday.

Redick broke Quentin Richardson’s record of eight three-pointers set on Feb. 2, 2004 against the Boston Celtics. The Clippers also broke the club record for treys made, connecting on a 22-of-37 attempts (59.5 percent).

Point guard Chris Paul, who made five three-pointers, had 28 points, 12 assists and six rebounds as Los Angeles (27-14) ended a five-game losing skid against the Rockets.

Los Angeles guard Jamal Crawford scored 17 points, and center DeAndre Jordan, who returned after missing two games with pneumonia, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Center Dwight Howard had 36 points and 26 rebounds to lead Houston (22-21), while guard James Harden added 20 points.

Houston guard Marcus Thornton, who scored 23 points, hit a three-pointer with 7.4 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session. Paul misfired on a jumper with 3.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back threes by Crawford and Redick boosted Los Angeles to a 128-122 cushion with 3:40 left in overtime and the Rockets never recovered.

Jan 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick (4) shoots a three-point basket over Houston Rockets forward Clint Capela (15) during an NBA basketball game at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Rockers 140-132 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers held a 94-80 advantage at the end of the third quarter before the Rockets rallied in the final period with a 42-28 edge despite Harden failing to score in the quarter.

A layup by forward Trevor Ariza reduced the Clippers’ lead to 116-114 with 18.9 seconds remaining in regulation. However, two free throws by Redick increased the margin back to four with 16.4 seconds left.

Thornton buried a three with 14.4 seconds left to cut the deficit to one before two more Redick free throws gave Los Angeles a 120-117 advantage with 13.3 seconds remaining.

Two foul shots by Ariza cut the lead to one again before Redick made two more to put the Clippers up 122-119 with 10.2 seconds remaining, setting up Thornton’s bucket.

Redick also took sole possession of fourth on the franchise’s list of most made three-point field goals with 376. Corey Maggette has 367.

The Rockets got back guard Patrick Beverley, who missed Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left ankle sprain.

Beverley went scoreless in 16 minutes, leaving the contest in the third quarter after apparently re-injuring the ankle. He did not return.