Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling (C), his wife Shelly (L) and actor George Segal attend the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Donald Sterling, the embattled owner of basketball’s Los Angeles Clippers, will sue the NBA for $1 billion in damages over the termination of his ownership, his lawyer, Maxwell Blecher, said on Friday.

It is not clear when the lawsuit would be filed. His estranged wife, Shelly Sterling, said she reached a deal to sell the team to former Microsoft Corp chief executive Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.