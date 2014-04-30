FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Oprah Winfrey in talks with Geffen, Ellison for possible Clippers bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Oprah Winfrey, a cast member of the film "Lee Daniels' The Butler", poses at the film's premiere in Los Angeles August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Talk show host turned entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey is in talks with billionaire media executive David Geffen and Oracle Corp CEO Larry Ellison to make a bid to buy the Los Angeles Clippers should the team become available, her spokeswoman said On Wednesday.

The statement from Winfrey came a day after the National Basketball Association imposed a lifetime ban against Clippers owner Donald Sterling for racist remarks attributed to him and moved to force him to sell his team.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

