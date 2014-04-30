Oprah Winfrey in talks with Geffen, Ellison for possible Clippers bid

Television personality Oprah Winfrey attends HBO's New York premiere of the documentary "Beyonce - Life is But a Dream" in New York February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Talk show host turned entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey is in talks with billionaire media executive David Geffen and Oracle Corp CEO Larry Ellison to make a bid to buy the Los Angeles Clippers should the team become available, her spokeswoman said On Wednesday.

The statement from Winfrey came a day after the National Basketball Association imposed a lifetime ban against Clippers owner Donald Sterling for racist remarks attributed to him and moved to force him to sell his team.