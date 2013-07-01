Clippers and Paul agree to five-year $107 million extension

Los Angeles Clippers Chris Paul (3) and Blake Griffin walk off the court during a timeout during their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals basketball playoff series in Los Angeles April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - All-Star point guard Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to five-year $107 million contract extension, according to a report on the National Basketball Association (NBA) website on Monday.

Paul, who averaged 16.9 points, 9.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds last season leading the Clippers to a club record 56 wins, cannot officially sign the deal until July 10th because of NBA rules.

After the hiring Doc Rivers as the new head coach getting Paul’s name on an extension was the top priority for the Clippers.

Taken with the fourth overall selection in the 2005 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets, Paul was traded to the Clippers in December 2011 for Al-Farouq Aminu, Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman and a 2012 1st round draft pick (Austin Rivers).

A six-time All-Star, Paul is a double Olympic champion helping the United States to gold medals at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Summer Games.

Over eight NBA seasons Paul has averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds.