Paul sidelined with separated shoulder
#Sports News
January 4, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Paul sidelined with separated shoulder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul (3) falls to the court while dribbling past Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Monta Ellis (11) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Paul sprained his right shoulder and did not return to the game. The Clippers defeated the Mavericks 119-112. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3 (Reuters - Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul could be sidelined for up to five weeks after suffering a separated right shoulder in Friday’s 119-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed the injury was to the Paul’s shooting arm and expects the six-time All Star to be out of action for three to five weeks.

“We know it’s a separated shoulder. We don’t know what grade it is yet. We’ll probably send him home and he’ll get evaluated in L.A., and just hope that he’s going to be okay,” Rivers told reporters.

Dallas guard Monta Ellis fouled Paul with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter, inflicting the injury and taking the guard out of the game after he had scored 19 points with six assists.

Paul started the contest averaging 19.6 points and an NBA-high 11.3 assists a game for the Western Conference Pacific Division leaders, who improved to 23-12 following Friday’s victory.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

