Clippers' Paul out for up to six weeks, no surgery needed

Jan 3, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul (3) falls to the court while dribbling past Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Monta Ellis (11) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Paul sprained his right shoulder and did not return to the game. The Clippers defeated the Mavericks 119-112. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - All-Star point guard Chris Paul will be sidelined for up to six weeks because of a separated right shoulder but will not require surgery, the Los Angeles Clippers said on Sunday.

The Clippers announced the prognosis after Paul, 28, had a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam earlier in the day and was also re-evaluated by team doctors.

Paul suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Clippers’ 119-112 win against the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday when he tripped over guard Monta Ellis.

He has since been diagnosed with a joint separation and “will be out up to six weeks”, the Clippers said in a statement.

Paul, a six-time All-Star, has appeared in 34 games for the high-flying Clippers this season, averaging 19.6 points, a league-high 11.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

The 23-13 Clippers, who sit tied for fourth in the 15-team Western Conference, were hammered 116-92 by the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in their first game without Paul.