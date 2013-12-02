Clippers' Redick out for 6-8 weeks with hand injury

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick is expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand, the National Basketball Association team said on Sunday.
Redick fractured a small bone (pisiform) in his right hand and suffered a tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the second quarter of the Clippers’ 104-98 win over Sacramento on Friday, the Clippers said.
He will see a hand specialist on Monday to determine a further course of treatment
Redick averaged 15.8 points while starting the Clippers’ first 17 games.
