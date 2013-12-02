FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clippers' Redick out for 6-8 weeks with hand injury
December 2, 2013 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

Clippers' Redick out for 6-8 weeks with hand injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29, 2013; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard J.J. Redick (4) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings shooting guard Ben McLemore (16) during the first quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick is expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand, the National Basketball Association team said on Sunday.

Redick fractured a small bone (pisiform) in his right hand and suffered a tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the second quarter of the Clippers’ 104-98 win over Sacramento on Friday, the Clippers said.

He will see a hand specialist on Monday to determine a further course of treatment

Redick averaged 15.8 points while starting the Clippers’ first 17 games.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolinal Editing by Peter Rutherford

