Clippers' Redick out for 6-8 weeks with hand injury

Nov 29, 2013; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard J.J. Redick (4) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings shooting guard Ben McLemore (16) during the first quarter at Sleep Train Arena.

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick is expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand, the National Basketball Association team said on Sunday.

Redick fractured a small bone (pisiform) in his right hand and suffered a tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the second quarter of the Clippers’ 104-98 win over Sacramento on Friday, the Clippers said.

He will see a hand specialist on Monday to determine a further course of treatment

Redick averaged 15.8 points while starting the Clippers’ first 17 games.