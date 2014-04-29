FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung resumes ads with LA Clippers after NBA's decision
April 29, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung resumes ads with LA Clippers after NBA's decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics will resume advertising during Los Angeles Clippers basketball games, following the National Basketball Association’s decision to ban owner Donald Sterling from the game for life.

The Korean electronics maker said it has reinstated advertisements for Tuesday evening’s play-off game against the Golden State Warriors.

“We’re proud to support the NBA, and to be a close partner of the league. Today’s decision was momentous, and we are pleased to see the NBA take swift action,” Samsung spokeswoman Ashley Wimberley said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have reinstated our advertising during tonight’s Clippers game.”

Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

