Skechers considering taking stake in LA Clippers

Apr 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ads are taped up prior to the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers in game five of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sport shoes maker Skechers USA Inc said on Friday it will explore buying a stake in the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, whose owner is at the center of a controversy over alleged racist remarks.

The commissioner of the National Basketball Association has banned team owner Donald Sterling for life over the alleged comments, raising the likelihood that the team will be sold.

Los Angeles-based Skechers said it was consulting with its advisers about leading an investment group to acquire an interest in the team.