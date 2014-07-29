FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested in stabbing death of LA Clippers player's aunt
July 29, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Man arrested in stabbing death of LA Clippers player's aunt

Curtis Skinner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in California have arrested a man wanted for the fatal stabbing of the aunt of a Los Angeles Clippers player in a crime that drew national attention after the basketball star pleaded on social media for help in finding the suspect, authorities said on Tuesday.

Michael Williams, 51, was arrested in Sacramento thanks to a citizen’s tip, police said in tweet. Williams was wanted for the July 8 murder of his estranged wife, 48-year-old Tanganyika Williams, who is the aunt of Clippers forward Matt Barnes.

Barnes took to social media last week, posting pictures of Michael Williams to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, asking anyone who had seen the man to call his family or the police with details.

“This dude stabbed my auntie in the neck last week & left her for dead on the sidewalk, she ended up dying on the way to the hospital in the ambulance,” he wrote in the post.

Tanganyika Williams’ son said last week that following Barnes’ post, the family received several tips on possible locations of Williams.

Sacramento Police could not immediately be reached to provide additional comment on the arrest.

Barnes said in an interview with Good Morning America that he felt compelled to use his star power to help law enforcement find Williams.

“When it’s your family, you just feel like you can do more. You want to do more,” he said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
