NBA tentatively approves Clippers sale, cancels Sterling hearing

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling (R) puts his hand over his face as he sits courtside with his wife Shelly (L) while the Clippers trail the Chicago Bulls in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association said on Friday that it has reached an agreement with Shelly Sterling to sell the Los Angeles Clippers to former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer, pending approval of the league’s owners.

As a result of the settlement, the league canceled its Tuesday hearing and vote to strip Donald Sterling of Clippers’ ownership. The NBA has banned Sterling for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist remarks.