Panthers linebacker Kuechly in concussion protocol
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is in the NFL's concussion protocol following the emotional scenes that emerged in Thursday night's game at Bank of America Stadium.
Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has settled a lawsuit with the National Basketball Association and others, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.
Sterling sued the NBA in 2014, after his estranged wife Shelly, with whom he co-owned the Clippers, agreed to sell the franchise to former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.
The sale was forced by the NBA after racially charged comments by Sterling became public, leading the association to ban him for life and fine him $2.5 million.
Sterling sued the NBA, along with others including Shelly and two doctors who questioned his mental fitness to continue as a member of the family trust that owned the Clippers.
The lawsuit alleged a conspiracy to remove him after 33 years as owner of the franchise and sought more than $1 billion in damages.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
"Donald is pleased with the outcome and is looking forward to focusing on future endeavors," Sterling's attorney Bobby Samini wrote in an email to the Los Angeles Times.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes followed his opening 61 with a five-under 67 to increase his advantage to two strokes at the halfway stage of the RSM Classic in St Simons Island, Georgia on Friday.
After a dose of positive reinforcement, Lydia Ko aced her second round at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship with a tournament record 62 that catapulted her into a three-shot lead in Naples, Florida, on Friday.