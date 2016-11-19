Real estate mogul and Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball team owner Donald Sterling attends the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has settled a lawsuit with the National Basketball Association and others, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.

Sterling sued the NBA in 2014, after his estranged wife Shelly, with whom he co-owned the Clippers, agreed to sell the franchise to former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.

The sale was forced by the NBA after racially charged comments by Sterling became public, leading the association to ban him for life and fine him $2.5 million.

Sterling sued the NBA, along with others including Shelly and two doctors who questioned his mental fitness to continue as a member of the family trust that owned the Clippers.

The lawsuit alleged a conspiracy to remove him after 33 years as owner of the franchise and sought more than $1 billion in damages.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"Donald is pleased with the outcome and is looking forward to focusing on future endeavors," Sterling's attorney Bobby Samini wrote in an email to the Los Angeles Times.

