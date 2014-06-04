FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY man arrested over attack of woman behind Clippers scandal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 4, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

NY man arrested over attack of woman behind Clippers scandal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Long Island, New York, man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the weekend assault of V. Stiviano, the woman who recorded Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling making racist remarks that got him banned from the NBA.

Police said Dominick Diorio, 40, was arrested at his home in Old Bethpage, New York, and charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and other charges for punching Stiviano in the face outside the Gansevoort Hotel in New York on Sunday.

The attack left Stivano’s face swollen and red, her attorney Mac Nehoray, told CNN.

New York Police Department Detective Brian Sessa said the investigation is still ongoing.

Stiviano is the woman who embattled Clippers owner Donald Sterling can be heard berating for associating with black people and urging her not to bring minorities with her to Clippers games on an audio tape posted online by TMZ.com.

Following the release of the tape, Sterling, 80, was banned for life by the National Basketball Association and fined $2.5 million. Last week the NBA, where most of the players are black, said it had reached an agreement to sell the Clippers, though Sterling has mounted a legal challenge, suing the league for at least $1 billion.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.