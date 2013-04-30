FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says 'proud' of basketball's Jason Collins for coming out
April 30, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Obama says 'proud' of basketball's Jason Collins for coming out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama expressed his support for basketball player Jason Collins on Tuesday, the day after Collins became the first male athlete from any of the four major U.S. men’s professional sports leagues to come out publicly as gay.

“One of the extraordinary measures of progress that we’ve seen in this country has been the recognition that the LGBT community deserves full equality - not just tolerance, but a recognition that they are fully a part of the American family,” Obama told a news conference.

“I think Americans should be proud that this is just one more step in this ongoing recognition that we treat everybody fairly ... and we judge people on the basis of their character and their performance, not their sexual orientation.”

Obama, an avid basketball fan, called Collins on Monday to tell him he supported his decision.

First lady Michelle Obama also tweeted her backing for the National Basketball Association player, who acknowledged he is gay in Sports Illustrated magazine.

“So proud of you, Jason Collins! This is a huge step forward for our country. We’ve got your back!” she wrote.

Reporting By Gabriel Debenedetti; editing by Christopher Wilson

