After top pick shoo-in Davis, draft appears wide open

NBA prospect Anthony Davis speaks during a news conference for prospective NBA draft picks in New York June 27, 2012.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anthony Davis of the University of Kentucky appears sure to be taken by the New Orleans Hornets as first choice in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the rest is a guessing game as to where the league’s brightest talents land.

The draft provides the life-blood of the league, and the 30 teams comb the U.S. college system and leagues around the globe for the best young talent.

Players figured to be near the top of the class of 2012 include Thomas Robinson, a forward from Kansas, and guards Bradley Beal from Florida and Damian Lillard from Weber State.

The Charlotte Bobcats have the second pick of the draft, followed by the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, provided trades do not alter the order.

Last-minute deals often juggle the selection order, though there seems no suspense for New Orleans with Davis, the U.S. college player of the year who was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament triumph.

“It’s great,” the 6-foot-10 Davis told reporters on Wednesday about looking forward to his big draft night. “It’s what I’ve dreamed about my whole life.”

Davis, an extraordinary shot-blocker in the process of learning to play the pivot position, has superior ball-handling skills since being accustomed to playing the backcourt.

He stood just 6-ft-3 at the start of his junior year of high school before a growth spurt turned him into a big man.

Davis, 19, is now comfortable in his skin, as well as comfortable with his uninterrupted eyebrow, or ‘unibrow’ as it has been called.

The striking facial feature became a focal point of fan adoration during the NCAA tournament, with ‘Fear the brow’ T-shirts worn by the Wildcat faithful, leading his camp to apply for trademark rights to the phrase.

“My parents and my agents told me it was done,” said Davis, referring to the trademark application.

NBA prospect Thomas Robinson speaks during a news conference for prospective NBA draft picks in New York June 27, 2012.

He has been likened to Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett and three-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I always compare myself to both those guys. They both are great players. KG and KD are awesome players. Can’t go wrong with either one.”

The rest of the top prospects face uncertainties.

NERVOUS

NBA prospect Bradley Beal speaks during a news conference for prospective NBA draft picks in New York June 27, 2012.

“It’s real crazy because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Beal.

“At first you kind of knew where you were going, but now teams are trading and Charlotte announced they were willing to trade their pick. It’s going to get real interesting. I‘m kind of nervous because I have no idea where I‘m going to end up.”

The sweet-shooting Lillard said he could not wait.

”I‘m just extremely anxious,“ he said. ”I just want to go to sleep and I want to wake up and it be Thursday. I want to wake up just before the draft.

“There’s no fear, I‘m just waiting for it to happen.”

The most highly touted international prospects look to be forward Evan Fournier of France and towering center Ognjen Kuzmic of Bosnia.

The Celtics will make do without the input of their coach Doc Rivers at the draft.

Usually a fixture in his team’s draft decision room, Rivers has been excused for the evening by the club so he can be with his son Austin, a guard out of Duke, who is expected to be one of the top picks.