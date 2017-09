Andrew Wiggins (Kansas) gets a hug after being selected as the number one overall pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canada’s Andrew Wiggins from the University of Kansas was taken with the number one pick of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Wiggins, an athletic, 6-foot-8 (2.03m) guard with great leaping ability who averaged 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds last season as a freshman, joins a Cavs team that was 33-49 last season in the National Basketball Association.