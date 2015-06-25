FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T'Wolves take Towns with first pick of NBA Draft
#Sports News
June 25, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

T'Wolves take Towns with first pick of NBA Draft

Larry Fine

1 Min Read

Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Karl-Anthony Towns (Kentucky) smiles before the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Karl-Anthony Towns from the University of Kentucky with the first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Thursday.

The 19-year-old centre is considered an ideal modern NBA big man as he boasts a lethal combination of defensive domination, low post scoring brilliance and the ability to shoot from outside.

The versatile, 6-foot-11 (2.11m) Towns averaged 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor as a freshman for a University of Kentucky team that went 38-0 in the regular college season.

A top-flight shot blocker and strong rebounder, Towns has a variety of effective offensive moves in the post and can also step out and shoot with range.

The Los Angeles Lakers made 6-foot-5 guard D‘Angelo Russell from Ohio State University the second pick of the draft.

The 30 NBA teams will hold two rounds of selections.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
