Order of first-round selections in NBA Draft

(Reuters) - Order of first-round picks in Thursday’s National Basketball Association Draft at Barclays Center in New York:

1 Cleveland Cavaliers

2 Milwaukee Bucks

3 Philadelphia 76ers

4 Orlando Magic

5 Utah Jazz

6 Boston Celtics

7 Los Angeles Lakers

8 Sacramento Kings

9 Charlotte Hornets (from Detroit)

10 Philadelphia 76ers (from New Orleans)

11 Denver Nuggets

12 Orlando Magic (from New York via Denver)

13 Minnesota Timberwolves

14 Phoenix Suns

15 Atlanta Hawks

16 Chicago Bulls (from Charlotte)

17 Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)

18 Phoenix Suns (from Washington)

19 Chicago Bulls

20 Toronto Raptors

21 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Dallas via Houston and Lakers)

22 Memphis Grizzlies

23 Utah Jazz (from Golden State)

24 Charlotte Hornets (from Portland)

25 Houston Rockets

26 Miami Heat

27 Phoenix Suns (from Indiana)

28 Los Angeles Clippers

29 Oklahoma City Thunder

30 San Antonio Spurs