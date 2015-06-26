Knicks pick Porzingis ready to turn around boos from hometown fans

Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kristaps Porzingis (SPN) reacts after being selected as the number four overall pick to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis received a rough welcome to U.S. professional basketball on Thursday, when fans of the New York Knicks booed their team’s selection of the 19-year-old with the fourth pick in the NBA draft.

But the slender, 7-foot-1 (2.16 m) forward Porzingis took the reception in his stride, acknowledging that New York fans are “a little harsh sometimes, but ... I‘m ready for it.”

“A lot of fans weren’t happy that they drafted me,” Porzingis told reporters.

“But I have to do everything that’s in my hands to turn those booing fans into clapping fans.”

While seen as having massive potential, disapproving Knicks fans fear that it will take years to realize that promise and Porzingis has realized he needs to bulk up and get stronger.

“For me, it is a dream come true to play for the Knicks,” said Porzingis, who eagerly held up his New York jersey with his name and the number 15 emblazoned on it.

Porzingis, the first European player selected at this year’s draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, excited NBA scouts with a deft shooting touch and perimeter skills to go along with his length.

The Knicks hope he can help rebuild the team following a dismal season in which they lost 65 games and finished last in the Eastern Conference.

“I think I have enough talent to be that special player to help a franchise get better results,” Porzingis said.

“I want to be that guy.”

Porzingis became the second Latvian player drafted by the NBA. Andris Biedrins was selected 11th by the Golden State Warriors in 2004.

“He was a guy I looked up to, so hopefully now I can be that guy in Latvia for kids to look up to,” Porzingis said.

Porzingis said it would be a “blessing” to play under Knicks president Phil Jackson, a former player for New York and 11-time NBA champion coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

European players picked high have a mixed NBA track record. Not since Dirk Nowitzki was taken in 1998 and Pau Gasol in 2001 has a European selected in the lottery become an All-Star in the league.

“For those people who don’t know me, they might think I‘m a soft European,” Porzingis said.

“There have been busts before. I‘m different.”