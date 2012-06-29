First round Draft picks

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - First round selections in the 2012 NBA Draft on Thursday at the Prudential Center

(pick number, NBA team, player, position, origin):

1 New Orleans Hornets - Anthony Davis, Forward, Kentucky

2 Charlotte Bobcats - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, F, Kentucky

3 Washington Wizards - Bradley Beal, Guard, Florida

4 Cleveland Cavaliers - Dion Waiters, G, Syracuse

5 Sacramento Kings - Thomas Robinson, F, Kansas

6 Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn) - Damian Lillard, G, Weber State

7 Golden State Warriors - Harrison Barnes, F, North Carolina

8 Toronto Raptors - Terrence Ross, G, Washington

9 Detroit Pistons - Andre Drummond, Center, Connecticut

10 New Orleans Hornets (from Minnesota via L.A. Clippers)- Austin Rivers, G, Duke