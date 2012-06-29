First round Draft picks

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - First round selections in the 2012 NBA Draft on Thursday at the Prudential Center
(pick number, NBA team, player, position, origin):
1 New Orleans Hornets - Anthony Davis, Forward, Kentucky
2 Charlotte Bobcats - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, F, Kentucky
3 Washington Wizards - Bradley Beal, Guard, Florida
4 Cleveland Cavaliers - Dion Waiters, G, Syracuse
5 Sacramento Kings - Thomas Robinson, F, Kansas
6 Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn) - Damian Lillard, G, Weber State
7 Golden State Warriors - Harrison Barnes, F, North Carolina
8 Toronto Raptors - Terrence Ross, G, Washington
9 Detroit Pistons - Andre Drummond, Center, Connecticut
10 New Orleans Hornets (from Minnesota via L.A. Clippers)- Austin Rivers, G, Duke
