Selections in first round of NBA Draft

NEW YORK (Reuters) - First-round selections in Thursday’s National Basketball Association Draft at Barclays Center in New York (order of pick, NBA team, player, position, college/country):

1 Cleveland Cavaliers, Andrew Wiggins (Canada), guard, Kansas

2 Milwaukee Bucks, Jabari Parker, forward, Duke

3 Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid (Cameroon), center, Kansas

4 Orlando Magic, Aaron Gordon, forward, Arizona

5 Utah Jazz, Dante Exum, guard, Australia

6 Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart, guard, Oklahoma State

7 Los Angeles Lakers, Julius Randle, forward, Kentucky

8 Sacramento Kings, Nik Stauskas (Canada), guard, Michigan

9 Charlotte Hornets (from Detroit), Noah Vonleh, forward, Indiana

10 Philadelphia 76ers (from New Orleans), Elfrid Payton, guard, Louisiana-Lafayette

11 Denver Nuggets, Doug McDermott, forward, Creighton

12 Orlando Magic (from New York via Denver), Dario Saric (Croatia), forward, Cibona-Zagreb

13 Minnesota Timberwolves, Zach LaVine, guard, UCLA

14 Phoenix Suns, T.J. Warren, forward, North Carolina State

15 Atlanta Hawks, Adreian Payne, forward, Michigan State

16 Chicago Bulls (from Charlotte), Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), center, Croatia

17 Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn), James Young, guard, Kentucky

18 Phoenix Suns (from Washington), Tyler Ennis (Canada), guard, Syracuse

19 Chicago Bulls, Gary Harris, guard, Michigan State

20 Toronto Raptors, Bruno Caboclo, forward, Brazil

21 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Dallas via Houston and Lakers),Mitch McGary, forward, Michigan

22 Memphis Grizzlies, Jordan Adams, guard, UCLA

23 Utah Jazz (from Golden State), Rodney Hood, guard, Duke

24 Charlotte Hornets (from Portland), Shabazz Napier, guard, Connecticut

25 Houston Rockets, Clint Capela (Switzerland), forward, Chalon-France

26 Miami Heat, P.J. Hairston, guard, NBA-D-League

27 Phoenix Suns (from Indiana), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), guard, Partizan-Serbia

28 Los Angeles Clippers, C.J. Wilcox, guard, Washington

29 Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Huestis, forward, Stanford

30 San Antonio Spurs, Kyle Anderson, forward, UCLA