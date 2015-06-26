Selections in first round of NBA Draft

NEW YORK (Reuters) - First-round selections in the NBA Draft on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (pick number, NBA team, player, position, previous team):1. Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns, forward-center, Kentucky

2. L.A. Lakers, D‘Angelo Russell, guard, Ohio State

3. Philadelphia, Jahlil Okafor, center, Duke

4. New York, Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia), forward, Cajasol Seville

5. Orlando, Mario Hezonja (Croatia), guard, Barcelona

6. Sacramento, Willie Cauley-Stein, center, Kentucky

7. Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay (Congo), guard, Guangdong Southern Tigers

8. Detroit, Stanley Johnson, forward, Arizona

9. Charlotte, Frank Kaminsky, forward, Wisconsin

10. Miami, Justise Winslow, forward, Duke

11. Indiana, Myles Turner, forward, Texas

12. Utah, Trey Lyles, forward, Kentucky

13. Phoenix, Devin Booker, guard, Kentucky

14. Oklahoma City, Cameron Payne, guard, Murray State

15. Atlanta (From Brooklyn), Kelly Oubre, guard, Kansas

16. Boston, Terry Rozier, guard, Louisville

17. Milwaukee, Rashad Vaughn, guard, Nevada-Las Vegas

18. Houston (From New Orleans), Sam Dekker, forward, Wisconsin

19. Washington, Jerian Grant, guard, Notre Dame

20. Toronto, Delon Wright, guard, Utah

21. Dallas, Justin Anderson, guard, Virginia 22. Chicago, Bobby Portis, forward, Arkansas 23. Portland, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, forward, Arizona 24. Cleveland, Tyus Jones, guard, Duke

25. Memphis, Jarell Martin, forward, LSU 26. San Antonio, Nikola Milutinov (Serbia), center, Partizan 27. LA Lakers, Larry Nance Jr., forward, Wyoming 28. Boston, R.J. Hunter, guard, Georgia State 29. Brooklyn, Chris McCullough, forward, Syracuse 30. Golden State, Kevon Looney, forward, UCLA