Selections in first round of NBA Draft

NEW YORK (Reuters) - First-round selections in the NBA Draft on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (pick number, NBA team, player, position, previous team):1. Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns, forward-center, Kentucky
2. L.A. Lakers, D‘Angelo Russell, guard, Ohio State
3. Philadelphia, Jahlil Okafor, center, Duke
4. New York, Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia), forward, Cajasol Seville
5. Orlando, Mario Hezonja (Croatia), guard, Barcelona
6. Sacramento, Willie Cauley-Stein, center, Kentucky
7. Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay (Congo), guard, Guangdong Southern Tigers
8. Detroit, Stanley Johnson, forward, Arizona
9. Charlotte, Frank Kaminsky, forward, Wisconsin
10. Miami, Justise Winslow, forward, Duke
11. Indiana, Myles Turner, forward, Texas
12. Utah, Trey Lyles, forward, Kentucky
13. Phoenix, Devin Booker, guard, Kentucky
14. Oklahoma City, Cameron Payne, guard, Murray State
15. Atlanta (From Brooklyn), Kelly Oubre, guard, Kansas
16. Boston, Terry Rozier, guard, Louisville
17. Milwaukee, Rashad Vaughn, guard, Nevada-Las Vegas
18. Houston (From New Orleans), Sam Dekker, forward, Wisconsin
19. Washington, Jerian Grant, guard, Notre Dame
20. Toronto, Delon Wright, guard, Utah
21. Dallas, Justin Anderson, guard, Virginia 22. Chicago, Bobby Portis, forward, Arkansas 23. Portland, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, forward, Arizona 24. Cleveland, Tyus Jones, guard, Duke
25. Memphis, Jarell Martin, forward, LSU 26. San Antonio, Nikola Milutinov (Serbia), center, Partizan 27. LA Lakers, Larry Nance Jr., forward, Wyoming 28. Boston, R.J. Hunter, guard, Georgia State 29. Brooklyn, Chris McCullough, forward, Syracuse 30. Golden State, Kevon Looney, forward, UCLA
Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue