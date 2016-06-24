First-round selections in NBA Draft

(Reuters) - First-round selections in the National Basketball Association draft on Thursday at the Barclays Center (tabulate under number of pick, NBA team, player, position, previous team):
1 Philadelphia - Ben Simmons (Australia), forward, Louisiana State University
2 Los Angeles Lakers - Brandon Ingram, guard, Duke
3 Boston (From Brooklyn) - Jaylen Brown, forward, California
4 Phoenix - Dragan Bender (Croatia), forward, Ironi Ramat Gan (Israel)
5 Minnesota - Kris Dunn, guard, Providence
6 New Orleans - Buddy Hield (Bahamas), guard, Oklahoma
7 Denver (From New York) - Jamal Murray (Canada), guard, Kentucky
8 Sacramento - Marquese Chriss, forward, Washington
9 Toronto (From Denver via New York) - Jakob Poeltl (Austria), center, Utah
10 Milwaukee - Thon Maker (Australia), forward, Canada Athlete Institute
11 Orlando - Domantas Sabonis, forward, Gonzaga
12 Utah - Taurean Prince, forward, Baylor
13 Phoenix (From Washington) - Georgios Papagiannis (Greece), center, Panathinaikos
14 Chicago - Denzel Valentine, forward, Michigan State
15 Denver (From Houston) - Juan Hernangomez (Spain), forward, CB Estudiantes
16 Boston (From Dallas) - Guerschon Yabusele (France), forward, Rouen Metropole
17 Memphis - Wade Baldwin, guard, Vanderbilt
18 Detroit - Henry Ellenson, forward, Marquette
19 Denver (From Portland) - Malik Beasley, guard, Florida State
20 Indiana - Caris LeVert, guard, Michigan
21 Atlanta - DeAndre Bembry, guard, St. Joseph's
22 Charlotte - Malachi Richardson, guard, Syracuse
23 Boston - Ante Zizic (Croatia), center, KK Ciboya Zagreb
24 Philadelphia (From Miami via Cleveland) - Timothe Luwawu (France), guard, KK Mega Leks (Serbia)
25 Los Angeles Clippers - Brice Johnson, forward, North Carolina
26 Philadelphia (From Oklahoma City via Denver and Cleveland) - Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey), guard, Anadolu Efes
27 Toronto - Pascal Siakam (Cameroon), forward, New Mexico State
28 Phoenix (From Cleveland via Boston) - Skal Labissiere (Haiti), forward, Kentucky
29 San Antonio - Dejounte Murray, guard, Washington
30 Golden State - Damian Jones, center, Vanderbilt
Compiled by Larry Fine; editing by Sudipto Ganguly