a year ago
First-round selections in NBA Draft
June 24, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

First-round selections in NBA Draft

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jun 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Ben Simmons (LSU) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number one overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - First-round selections in the National Basketball Association draft on Thursday at the Barclays Center (tabulate under number of pick, NBA team, player, position, previous team):

1 Philadelphia - Ben Simmons (Australia), forward, Louisiana State University

2 Los Angeles Lakers - Brandon Ingram, guard, Duke

3 Boston (From Brooklyn) - Jaylen Brown, forward, California

4 Phoenix - Dragan Bender (Croatia), forward, Ironi Ramat Gan (Israel)

5 Minnesota - Kris Dunn, guard, Providence

6 New Orleans - Buddy Hield (Bahamas), guard, Oklahoma

7 Denver (From New York) - Jamal Murray (Canada), guard, Kentucky

8 Sacramento - Marquese Chriss, forward, Washington

9 Toronto (From Denver via New York) - Jakob Poeltl (Austria), center, Utah

10 Milwaukee - Thon Maker (Australia), forward, Canada Athlete Institute

11 Orlando - Domantas Sabonis, forward, Gonzaga

12 Utah - Taurean Prince, forward, Baylor

13 Phoenix (From Washington) - Georgios Papagiannis (Greece), center, Panathinaikos

14 Chicago - Denzel Valentine, forward, Michigan State

15 Denver (From Houston) - Juan Hernangomez (Spain), forward, CB Estudiantes

16 Boston (From Dallas) - Guerschon Yabusele (France), forward, Rouen Metropole

17 Memphis - Wade Baldwin, guard, Vanderbilt

18 Detroit - Henry Ellenson, forward, Marquette

19 Denver (From Portland) - Malik Beasley, guard, Florida State

20 Indiana - Caris LeVert, guard, Michigan

21 Atlanta - DeAndre Bembry, guard, St. Joseph's

22 Charlotte - Malachi Richardson, guard, Syracuse

23 Boston - Ante Zizic (Croatia), center, KK Ciboya Zagreb

24 Philadelphia (From Miami via Cleveland) - Timothe Luwawu (France), guard, KK Mega Leks (Serbia)

25 Los Angeles Clippers - Brice Johnson, forward, North Carolina

26 Philadelphia (From Oklahoma City via Denver and Cleveland) - Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey), guard, Anadolu Efes

27 Toronto - Pascal Siakam (Cameroon), forward, New Mexico State

28 Phoenix (From Cleveland via Boston) - Skal Labissiere (Haiti), forward, Kentucky

29 San Antonio - Dejounte Murray, guard, Washington

30 Golden State - Damian Jones, center, Vanderbilt

Compiled by Larry Fine; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
