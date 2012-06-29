List of top Draft picks

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Following is a list of number one picks in the NBA Draft. Anthony Davis was named the top overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets on Thursday.
2012 Anthony Davis, New Orleans, Kentucky
2011 Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, Duke
2010 John Wall, Washington, Kentucky
2009 Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma
2008 Derrick Rose, Chicago, Memphis
2007 Greg Oden, Portland, Ohio State
2006 Andrea Bargnani, Toronto, Benetton Treviso (Italy)
2005 Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee, Utah
2004 Dwight Howard, Orlando, SW Atlanta Christian Academy (Georgia)
2003 LeBron James, Cleveland, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School (Ohio)
2002 Yao Ming, Houston, Shanghai Sharks (China)
2001 Kwame Brown, Washington, Glynn Academy High School (Georgia)
2000 Kenyon Martin, New Jersey, Cincinnati
1999 Elton Brand, Chicago, Duke
1998 Michael Olowokandi, L.A. Clippers, Pacific
1997 Tim Duncan, San Antonio, Wake Forest
1996 Allen Iverson, Philadelphia, Georgetown
1995 Joe Smith, Golden State, Maryland
1994 Glenn Robinson, Milwaukee, Purdue
1993 Chris Webber, Orlando, Michigan
1992 Shaquille O‘Neal, Orlando, Louisiana State
1991 Larry Johnson, Charlotte, Nevada-Las Vegas
1990 Derrick Coleman, New Jersey, Syracuse
1989 Pervis Ellison, Sacramento, Louisville
1988 Danny Manning, L.A. Clippers, Kansas
1987 David Robinson, San Antonio, Navy
1986 Brad Daugherty, Cleveland, North Carolina
1985 Patrick Ewing, New York, Georgetown
1984 Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston, Houston
1983 Ralph Sampson, Houston, Virginia
1982 James Worthy, L.A. Lakers, North Carolina
1981 Mark Aguirre, Dallas, DePaul
1980 Joe Barry Carroll, Golden State, Purdue
1979 Earvin Johnson, L.A. Lakers, Michigan State
1978 Mychal Thompson, Portland, Minnesota
1977 Kent Benson, Milwaukee, Indiana
1976 John Lucas, Houston, Maryland
1975 David Thompson, Atlanta, North Carolina State
1974 Bill Walton, Portland, UCLA
1973 Doug Collins, Philadelphia, Illinois State
1972 LaRue Martin, Portland, Loyola-Chicago
1971 Austin Carr, Cleveland, Notre Dame
1970 Bob Lanier, Detroit, St. Bonaventure
1969 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee, UCLA
1968 Elvin Hayes, Houston, Houston
1967 Jimmy Walker, Detroit, Providence
1966 Cazzie Russell, New York, Michigan
