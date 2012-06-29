List of top Draft picks

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Following is a list of number one picks in the NBA Draft. Anthony Davis was named the top overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets on Thursday.

(tabulate under year, player, NBA team, prior team):

2012 Anthony Davis, New Orleans, Kentucky

2011 Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, Duke

2010 John Wall, Washington, Kentucky

2009 Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma

2008 Derrick Rose, Chicago, Memphis

2007 Greg Oden, Portland, Ohio State

2006 Andrea Bargnani, Toronto, Benetton Treviso (Italy)

2005 Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee, Utah

2004 Dwight Howard, Orlando, SW Atlanta Christian Academy (Georgia)

2003 LeBron James, Cleveland, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School (Ohio)

2002 Yao Ming, Houston, Shanghai Sharks (China)

2001 Kwame Brown, Washington, Glynn Academy High School (Georgia)

2000 Kenyon Martin, New Jersey, Cincinnati

1999 Elton Brand, Chicago, Duke

1998 Michael Olowokandi, L.A. Clippers, Pacific

1997 Tim Duncan, San Antonio, Wake Forest

1996 Allen Iverson, Philadelphia, Georgetown

1995 Joe Smith, Golden State, Maryland

1994 Glenn Robinson, Milwaukee, Purdue

1993 Chris Webber, Orlando, Michigan

1992 Shaquille O‘Neal, Orlando, Louisiana State

1991 Larry Johnson, Charlotte, Nevada-Las Vegas

1990 Derrick Coleman, New Jersey, Syracuse

1989 Pervis Ellison, Sacramento, Louisville

1988 Danny Manning, L.A. Clippers, Kansas

1987 David Robinson, San Antonio, Navy

1986 Brad Daugherty, Cleveland, North Carolina

1985 Patrick Ewing, New York, Georgetown

1984 Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston, Houston

1983 Ralph Sampson, Houston, Virginia

1982 James Worthy, L.A. Lakers, North Carolina

1981 Mark Aguirre, Dallas, DePaul

1980 Joe Barry Carroll, Golden State, Purdue

1979 Earvin Johnson, L.A. Lakers, Michigan State

1978 Mychal Thompson, Portland, Minnesota

1977 Kent Benson, Milwaukee, Indiana

1976 John Lucas, Houston, Maryland

1975 David Thompson, Atlanta, North Carolina State

1974 Bill Walton, Portland, UCLA

1973 Doug Collins, Philadelphia, Illinois State

1972 LaRue Martin, Portland, Loyola-Chicago

1971 Austin Carr, Cleveland, Notre Dame

1970 Bob Lanier, Detroit, St. Bonaventure

1969 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee, UCLA

1968 Elvin Hayes, Houston, Houston

1967 Jimmy Walker, Detroit, Providence

1966 Cazzie Russell, New York, Michigan