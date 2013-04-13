FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Durant fined $25,000 for throat slash gesture
April 13, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

Durant fined $25,000 for throat slash gesture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant looks up at the scoreboard against the New York Knicks late is the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the National Basketball Association on Friday after making a throat slashing gesture during Thursday’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

In a statement, the league said the fine was for a “menacing gesture”, which occurred in the second quarter of Oklahoma City’s 116-97 win.

It is the first time Durant has been fined in his NBA career and the player said after the game that the gesture reflected his philosophy of “kill them and pray for them after the game”.

Durant was seen making a praying gesture after the throat slash in the game where he had 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Western Conference leaders.

Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Julian Linden

