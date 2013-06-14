Miami's Bosh fined $5,000 for Finals flop

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (L) and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh was fined $5,000 by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday for violating the league’s anti-flopping policy during the Finals.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of Miami’s Game Four victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday that tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2, the NBA said in a statement.

With Miami leading by nine points midway through the second quarter and San Antonio’s Gary Neal driving to the basket, eight-time All-Star Bosh exaggerated a screen by Tim Duncan, flailing his arms as he dropped to the floor.

Neal made the basket but it was waved off and Duncan was called for a moving screen, sparking a chorus of boos from the capacity crowd inside San Antonio’s AT&T Center.

The NBA instituted an anti-flopping policy this season to cut down on the practice of players faking fouls.