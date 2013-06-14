Miami's Bosh fined $5,000 for Finals flop

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh was fined $5,000 by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday for violating the league’s anti-flopping policy during the Finals.
The incident occurred in the second quarter of Miami’s Game Four victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday that tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2, the NBA said in a statement.
With Miami leading by nine points midway through the second quarter and San Antonio’s Gary Neal driving to the basket, eight-time All-Star Bosh exaggerated a screen by Tim Duncan, flailing his arms as he dropped to the floor.
Neal made the basket but it was waved off and Duncan was called for a moving screen, sparking a chorus of boos from the capacity crowd inside San Antonio’s AT&T Center.
The NBA instituted an anti-flopping policy this season to cut down on the practice of players faking fouls.
