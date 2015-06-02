Profile of Cleveland Cavaliers

(Reuters) - Profile of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will play the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals.

* NBA titles: None

* The franchise joined the National Basketball Association in 1970 as an expansion team along with the Buffalo Braves and Portland Trail Blazers.

* The NBA instituted what is commonly known as the “Stepien Rule,” due to Ted Stepien’s propensity for trading away high draft picks during a disastrous three-year tenure as owner of the Cavaliers in the early 1980s

* Cavaliers are the team that were on the wrong end of “The Shot,” the name of a wildly famous series-winning basket hit by Michael Jordan in the 1989 Eastern Conference quarter-finals that is one of the most replayed NBA plays in history.

* Franchise had a 26-game losing streak during the 2010-11 NBA season that tied the record for longest losing streak in major North American professional sports.

* The team used the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft to select LeBron James, who averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in his debut campaign and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

* Cleveland were the first team to draft a Canadian player with the first overall draft pick when they selected Anthony Bennett in 2013.

* James eventually led the Cavaliers to five consecutive playoff berths, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2007, but he infamously left Cleveland as a free agent in 2010 to sign with the Miami Heat, where he went on to win two championships.

* James rejoined the Cavaliers last June as a much tougher and more determined competitor than the player who had left in 2010 and brought the team back to relevance after four consecutive losing seasons.

* 2014-15 regular season record: 53-29

* Road to the 2015 NBA Finals: Won Central Division; Beat Boston 4-0 in Eastern Conference quarter-finals; Beat Chicago 4-2 in conference semi-finals; Beat Atlanta 4-0 in conference final.

* Head coach: David Blatt

* Top playoff scorer: LeBron James (27.6 points per game)

* Top playoff rebounder: LeBron James (10.4 rebounds per game)