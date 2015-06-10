Cavs' James comfortable playing 'outside the box'

Jun 9, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James addresses the media after game three of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland won 96-91. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - With two All Star team mates missing from the NBA Finals due to injury, LeBron James carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over Golden State on Tuesday and upstaged the league’s Most Valuable Player in the process.

James usually prides himself on his efficiency, but the four-time league MVP is facing the Golden States Warriors with a win-at-all-costs attitude.

“I‘m just trying to do whatever it takes to help our team win,” James, who shot 14 of 34 for a game-high 40 points, told reporters after Cleveland’s 96-91 victory gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

“If it’s high-volume shooting, if it’s high rebounding, if it’s high assists, whatever it takes to help our team win.”

James also added a team-high 12 rebounds and eight assists to his scoresheet in what was his third consecutive standout game in this year’s Finals.

The Cavaliers were not expected by many to overcome the loss of three-time All Star Kevin Love to injury earlier early in the playoffs.

And when All Star guard Kyrie Irving was lost in the opening game of the Finals, many pundits considered the series all but over and were ready to crown Golden State as champions.

But James, a two-time NBA champion and the best player of his generation, is prepared to stretch himself to the limit to bring the Cavaliers a maiden NBA title.

“It’s a different challenge for myself, and it’s outside the box, but it’s not too far. It’s not too far for me to grab,” said James.

“I‘m high-volume shooting, but it’s not like I‘m going out there and I‘m not doing anything else. I‘m doing everything for our team to help our team win, and that’s all that matters.”