Cavaliers mull over possible Game Five tweaks

Jun 9, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt reacts during the first quarter of game three of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors t Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Just as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did not want to reveal details of an altered game plan for Game Four, his Cleveland Cavaliers counterpart did not want to tip his hand for Game Five.

Cavaliers head coach David Blatt was asked how he would counter Kerr’s decision to go smaller with his starting five last Thursday, replacing center Andrew Bogut with swing-man Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala scored 22 points in the 103-82 win in Cleveland to tie the NBA Finals at 2-2 with Game Five at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Sunday.

”I think that we’ve made more than our share of adjustments throughout the course of the entire playoffs, not only in this series,” said Blatt, referring to the adjustments he has been forced to make because of injuries to starters Kevin Love (shoulder), Kyrie Irving (knee) and a suspension to J.R. Smith.

“Every game brings out new things and certainly presents new challenges. If you look at the one game, it makes you think ‘okay, we’ve got to change this, that and the other thing.’ If you look at the four games, in three out of four of those games we were pretty good doing the things that we did. So I think you’ll see a combination of both of those possibilities.

“We’ve got to continue to do certain things really well. What we need to change, we will.”

If Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has his way, he wants his coach to stick with the team’s starting five of James, Matthew Dellavedova, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson and Timofey Mozgov.

”In this case with our bigs, Timo and Tristan, Timo’s starting off on (Iguodala), it’s a different match up than Bogut, obviously,” James said.

“You’ve got a guy that’s primarily on the perimeter in Game Four versus guarding a guy that’s always in the paint, for the most part, unless he’s initiating offense.

”So it’s definitely a different change for us. But I think we’ll be much more prepared for it tomorrow night if they go with the same lineup.

“We’re going to play our game. We’ve gotten to this point by playing the way we play, and we’re not going to change. We’ll make adjustments throughout the game, but we won’t change our starting lineup.”