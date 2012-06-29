Davis to bring "Fear the brow" craze to NBA's Hornets

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Apart from his dynamic defensive skills, the NBA’s top draft pick Anthony Davis will bring a new look to the New Orleans Hornets, where “Fear the brow” will likely become a battle-cry for the NBA team.

Davis grew into an extraordinary shot-blocker after a massive growth spurt following his junior year in high school transformed him from a guard into a 6-foot-10 big man and a potential NBA star after his selection on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Davis has grown comfortable in his skin, as well as comfortable with his uninterrupted eyebrow, or ‘unibrow’ as it has been called.

The striking facial feature became a beloved symbol for fans during the NCAA tournament, with ‘Fear the brow’ T-shirts worn by the Wildcat faithful, leading his camp to apply for trademark rights to the phrase.

“My parents and agent came to me with the idea about the trademark and I thought it was a great idea,” Davis told reporters after shaking hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern.

“Seems there’s no point of the other guys making money off what’s yours, so I thought it would be a great idea and we decided to go through with it.”

Davis averaged 14.2 points a game, 10.4 rebounds and nearly five blocked shots a game in leading Kentucky to the U.S. college championship and being named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

“To be drafted number one overall means a lot to me, for a 19-year-old freshman, now professional. The city of New Orleans was great, I had a great time when I went to visit. I just can’t wait to get down there and start to play.”

New Orleans will be eager to have Davis after a 21-45 season that put them in last place in the Southwest Division, 29 games behind the San Antonio Spurs.

“We look forward to the energy and defensive presence he brings,” Hornets general manager Dell Demps told a television interviewer. “And his offensive upside is tremendous.”

Kentucky scored an NBA first with a one-two draft punch when Davis’s team mate Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was taken with the second overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats.

“It’s crazy,” Davis said. “Michael is a great player.”

New Orleans also scored a brilliant draft double when they selected Duke guard Austin Rivers, son of Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers, with the 10th pick of the draft, acquired as part of a trade that sent guard Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Clippers.