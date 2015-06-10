Cavs' Dellavedova hospitalized with cramping

Jun 9, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) reacts during the fourth quarter of game three of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland won 96-91. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova was hospitalized after experiencing ‘severe cramping’ following his team’s victory over the Golden States Warriors in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

The feisty Australian, who has done a brilliant job in place of injured All-Star Kyrie Irving, required an IV that prevented him from meeting with the media after his 20-point performance helped Cleveland take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Dellavedova will continue receiving treatment during the night at a Cleveland hospital and his status will be updated on Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers said in a statement.

The undrafted second-year guard was been forced into the role as the team’s No. 2 scorer and defender when Irving went down with a season-ending knee injury late in the opening game of the Finals.

Game Four of the series is Thursday in Cleveland.