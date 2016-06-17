FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
League fines Warriors MVP Curry and coach Kerr
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 17, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

League fines Warriors MVP Curry and coach Kerr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks to the media after game six of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have each been fined $25,000 for separate incidents stemming from Thursday’s Game Six of the NBA Finals, the league announced on Friday.

Curry, the National Basketball Association’s most valuable player, was fined for hurling his mouthpiece into the Quicken Loans Arena stands after fouling out in the fourth quarter of a 115-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that set up a climactic Game Seven.

The incident resulted in a technical foul and subsequent ejection for Curry. The first of his career.

Kerr has been fined for public criticism of the officiating during his press conference following the game.

Game Seven of the championship series will be played on Golden State’s home court on Sunday.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.