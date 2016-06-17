League fines Warriors MVP Curry and coach Kerr

Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks to the media after game six of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have each been fined $25,000 for separate incidents stemming from Thursday’s Game Six of the NBA Finals, the league announced on Friday.

Curry, the National Basketball Association’s most valuable player, was fined for hurling his mouthpiece into the Quicken Loans Arena stands after fouling out in the fourth quarter of a 115-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that set up a climactic Game Seven.

The incident resulted in a technical foul and subsequent ejection for Curry. The first of his career.

Kerr has been fined for public criticism of the officiating during his press conference following the game.

Game Seven of the championship series will be played on Golden State’s home court on Sunday.