Spurs and Heat tied at 43-43 at the half

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France (R) drives on Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first half in Game 2 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat were tied 43-43 at halftime of Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Showing no outward effects from leg cramps suffered in Game One on Thursday, Miami’s LeBron James hit just one of four shots and had three turnovers in the first quarter but by halftime had a team-high 13 points on six of 11 shooting.

Tony Parker had 12 points to lead the Spurs, while Tim Duncan added 11.

Duncan had all of his points in the opening period, which saw the Spurs race to a 26-19 lead. San Antonio hiked the lead to 30-19 before Miami crawled back in the game.

San Antonio won the series opener, 110-95. The series shifts to South Florida for the next two games, with Game Three set for Tuesday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The electrical outage that caused the air conditioning to quit at the AT&T Center on Thursday was repaired and there were no heat issues during the first half on Sunday.