Miami, San Antonio tied 49-49 at halftime of Game Four

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan (R), Tony Parker (C) and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game 4 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs used an 11-2 run in the final three minutes to head into halftime of Game Four of the NBA Finals tied 49-49 with the Miami Heat.

Tony Parker shrugged off a mild right hamstring strain to score 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Spurs, while Boris Diaw came off the bench to score seven of the Spurs’ final 11 points of the half.

LeBron James, who vowed to make up for a horrendous 7-of-21 shooting performance in Miami’s Game Three loss, had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for a Heat team seeking a second consecutive NBA championship.

The Spurs lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game Five scheduled for Sunday in Texas.