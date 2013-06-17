FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green powers Spurs to 61-52 halftime lead over Heat
#Sports News
June 17, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

Green powers Spurs to 61-52 halftime lead over Heat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (R), Tim Duncan (C) and Cory Joseph celebrate during a timeout in second quarter play against the Miami Heat during Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Danny Green and Tim Duncan each had 13 points as the San Antonio Spurs took a 61-52 halftime lead over the Miami Heat in Sunday’s Game Five of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

Green was 3-of-4 from behind the arc, including one midway through the second quarter that gave hosts San Antonio a 17-point lead over defending champions Miami.

LeBron James, who finished the first half with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, had nine of Miami’s 13 points during a four-minute stretch late in the half that pulled the Heat to within five.

Game Six of the best-of-seven championship series, which is tied at 2-2, is on Tuesday in Miami.

Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
