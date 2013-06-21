FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami lead San Antonio 46-44 at halftime in NBA decider
June 21, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 4 years

Miami lead San Antonio 46-44 at halftime in NBA decider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal (L), Manu Ginobili (20), Kawhi Leonard (2) and Tiago Splitter (22) during the first quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI (Reuters) - LeBron James scored 15 points as the Miami Heat snatched a 46-44 halftime lead over the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday’s deciding Game Seven of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

James, the sport’s best player, shot 5-of-11 from the floor, including 2-of-4 three-pointers, as Miami erased a seven-point first-quarter deficit to take the lead at the break.

Miami’s Dwyane Wade had 14 points, including a 16-foot jumper in the last second of the half, while Shane Battier was 3-for-3 from behind the arc for the defending champions.

Tim Duncan scored 13 points for the visiting Spurs while Tony Parker had 10 in the winner-take-all clash.

San Antonio, chasing a fifth NBA title, were just seconds away from clinching the championship on Tuesday before Miami staged an extraordinary comeback to win in overtime and force a decisive seventh game.

Basketball fans in the United States have been whipped into a frenzy of excitement during a wildly fluctuating series full of escalating drama.

Courtside tickets for Thursday’s game were selling on the secondary market for up to $30,000 and the first half lived up to the hype with both teams fiercely contesting every possession.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

