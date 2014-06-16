NBA-Spurs overcome 16-point deficit and lead the Heat 47-40

Miami Heat's LeBron James (C) passes over Patty Mills of Australia (L) and Tiago Splitter of Brazil during the second quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs, needing one victory to claim their first championship since 2007, overcame a 16-point deficit to lead the Miami Heat 47-40 at halftime in Game Five of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Spurs with 15 points, while LeBron James led Miami with 20 points, although he had just three in the second quarter when San Antonio got hot from the outside and outscored Miami 25-11.

James scored 12 points in the first seven minutes as the Heat raced to a 22-6 lead, buoyed by San Antonio’s horrid one for 12 shooting from the floor.

San Antonio responded with a three-point play by Manu Ginobili and three shots from beyond the arc to trim the deficit to 22-18 but James scored five points over the last two-plus minutes to give Miami a 29-22 lead.

The Spurs lead the best-of-seven finals 3-1 and need one more victory to claim their fifth title. Should the Heat win on Sunday, the series would shift to Miami for Game Six on Tuesday.

(This story corrects name of Spurs top scorer in second paragraph to Kawhi Leonard)