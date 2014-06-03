Factbox: Profile of Miami Heat

(Reuters) - Profile of the Miami Heat, who will play the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Finals.

- NBA titles: Three (2013, 2012, 2006)

- Miami were admitted to the NBA in 1988 as an expansion franchise. They play in the Southeast Division of the Eastern Conference.

- Nicknamed the Heat, they have made the playoffs in 18 of their 26 seasons.

- After a slow start, they began to emerge as a leading team in the mid 1990s after hiring Pat Riley as head coach, winning divisional titles in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000.

- Miami won their first championship in 2006, shortly after they had drafted Dwyane Wade and acquired Shaquille O‘Neal from the Los Angeles Lakers.

- Before the 2010-11 season, LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Wade in Miami to establish the Big Three. In their first season together they won the Eastern Conference but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

- The Big Three captured their first NBA title together in 2012 with a 4-3 series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and successfully defended their title a year later with a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

- 2013-14 Regular season record: 54-28

- How the qualified for the NBA Finals: Won Southeast Division in the regular season. Beat Charlotte Bobcats 4-0 in conference quarter-finals, beat Brooklyn Nets 4-1 in conference semi-finals and beat Indiana Pacers 4-2 in conference final.

- Head coach: Erik Spoelstra

- Top playoffs scorer: LeBron James (27.1 points per game)

- Top playoffs rebounder: LeBron James (6.8 rebounds per game)