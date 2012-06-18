LeBron on a mission to make up for last year's disappointment

MIAMI (Reuters) - LeBron James played like a man on a mission on Sunday, barreling his way to the rim, fighting for rebounds and getting to the foul line as the Miami Heat seized the lead in the NBA Finals with a 91-85 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The victory gave the Heat a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven championship series with two more games in Miami and a chance to claim the title in front of their home fans.

“I‘m just trying to make plays,” said James, who led all scorers with 29 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

National Basketball Association MVP James said he was determined to make up for last year’s six-game loss in the Finals to the Dallas Mavericks.

”Last year, I didn’t make enough game‑changing plays, and that’s what I kind of pride myself on,“ he said. ”I didn’t do that last year in the Finals.

“I‘m just trying to make game‑changing plays, and whatever it takes for our team to win, just trying to step up in key moments and be there for my teammates.”

Chris Bosh, who combined with James and Dwyane Wade to propel the Heat to victory in the last quarter of the grueling battle, said the team was using last season’s failure to drive them.

“Every day we remind ourselves, we think of that pain that we experienced last year,” said Bosh.

Wade, who had 25 points, said the Heat approached each game as a do-or-die encounter.

”Nothing is promised. You can’t always say we have next year, because you never know what can happen,“ Wade said. ”Last year, we experienced enough as a unit to deal with what came at us, and it showed.

”I feel like we’re a more experienced team, and it’s not saying that we want it more, I just feel like we understand the situations more, we can deal with it better. So that’s the biggest thing.

“Last year, we had leads in most games, and we let the leads go. Tonight we were down 10 (in the third quarter), and we kept grinding and kept grinding until eventually we took the lead and was able to control the game.”