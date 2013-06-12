Miami vow not to have any repeats of "horror movie"

Miami Heat's LeBron James listens to a reporter's question before practice for their NBA Finals basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Texas June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - There were no smiles on the faces of the Miami Heat players on Wednesday as the defending champions discussed their listless performance in the third game of the NBA Finals.

The Heat suffered one of the most lopsided losses in NBA Finals history on Tuesday when they fell 113-77 to a San Antonio Spurs team that took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Miami entered the playoffs as the top seed after cruising through the regular season with a franchise-record 66 wins, but were a pale imitation of that team as they shot a lousy 40.8 percent from the field.

“We watched the film and it was worse than a horror movie to be honest with you,” Miami forward Chris Bosh told reporters.

“We didn’t give the effort we needed to give and it was embarrassing to be a part of that.”

Miami’s Big Three of Bosh, four-time league most valuable player LeBron James and nine-time All-Star Dwyane Wade were outscored 51-43 by the largely unheralded Spurs duo of Danny Green and Gary Neal.

With the next two games scheduled for Thursday and Sunday in San Antonio, the Heat need to discover their form quickly if they want to repeat as NBA champions.

Much of the blame for Miami’s recent struggles is being placed squarely on the shoulders of James, who averaged 26.8 points a game in the regular season but has yet to crack 20 points in the first three games of the Finals.

But James’s teammates were not interested in pointing any fingers, preferring to focus on making the adjustments in time to salvage a season they began as overwhelming favorites.

“We can’t concern ourselves with that. In the books Miami Heat lost the ballgame,” said Wade.

”We win together, we lose together as a team. We all played bad and the Spurs played great.

“So everyone has an opinion, and everybody uses their opinion. But we can’t control what we can’t control.”

Miami won their only regular season visit to San Antonio this past regular season but are 3-23 here all-time, a record they will need to improve on quickly with the next two games of the Finals being in the Alamo City.

James said his 15 points on 7-of-21 shooting was unacceptable and he accepts full responsibility for the loss and vowed to be better when the series resumes.

“I‘m just confident in my ability. And my teammates are going to put me in positions to succeed. And the coaching staff will put us in positions to succeed,” said James.

”I‘m a positive guy. I love the game. I have fun with the game. As dark as it was last night, can’t get no darker than that, especially for me.

“So I guarantee I’ll be better tomorrow for sure.”