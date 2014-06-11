FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs lead Heat by 21 points at halftime of Game Three
#Sports News
June 11, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Spurs lead Heat by 21 points at halftime of Game Three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 10, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Boris Diaw (33) rebounds against Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers (15) during the first half of game three of the 2014 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - The visiting San Antonio Spurs soared to a 21-point halftime advantage over the two-time defending champion Miami Heat, leading 71-50 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

San Antonio put on an offensive clinic, playing their ball movement, motion offense to perfection combined with remarkable shooting accuracy as they hit 25 of 33 shots for a 75.8 percent shooting percentage that was an NBA Finals record for a half.

The Spurs built their lead to 25 points at 55-30 early in the second quarter after hitting 19 of their first 21 shots from the field before Miami clawed their way back to within 14 points before another San Antonio spurt.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 18 points with Danny Green adding 13 and Tim Duncan 10 points.

LeBron James, who scored 14 of Miami’s 25 first-quarter points, led the Heat with 16 points, with Rashard Lewis scoring 11 points after three three-pointers in the second quarter.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
